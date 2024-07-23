Over 4,300 students crossed over to India from B’desh in last 4 days

Kolkata, July 23 Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said that over 4,300 students, including a Canadian and two Maldivian nationals, have crossed over to India from Bangladesh in the last four days.

“Since Friday, 4,315 students have crossed over the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) and have been provided assistance by the BSF. Of those students who have crossed over, 3,087 are Indians, 41 Bangladeshis, 1,118 Nepalese, 66 Bhutanese, two Maldivians and a Canadian,” an official of the BSF’s Eastern Command said.

He said that these students have undergone medical check-ups and have been provided food.

“Special counters have also been set up for documentation, as and when the need arises. Transportation is also being provided to the students by the BSF to their nearest destinations,” the official said.

Eastern Command ADG BSF Ravi Gandhi has issued an ‘Operation Alert’ - all along the IBB - after nationwide violence erupted in neighbouring Bangladesh.

“While security has been tightened to prevent any illegal immigration from across the IBB, special care is being taken to ensure the safe return of students from India as well as other countries,” the BSF official said.

BSF's Eastern Command is entrusted with the responsibility of guarding the IBB passing along 32 districts of five Indian states that adjoin 30 Bangladeshi districts. The IBB stretches for 4096.7 km, 23 per cent of which is riverine and unfenced. This is the fifth-longest land border in the world.

“We are closely monitoring the situation across the IBB while facilitating in safe return of students, in close coordination with sister agencies and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB),” the official said.

He said that the BSF has made all operational and administrative arrangements at the Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) and Land Customs Stations (LCSs) for refreshments, food packets, transportation and health check-ups.

