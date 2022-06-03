Over 500 scholarships to study at Jindal Global Law School in 2022-23

New Delhi, June 3 In a major announcement, the Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) under the OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has instituted over 500 scholarships for students joining the law school in the upcoming academic year 2022-23.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and Founding Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), said, "The University has decided to award over 500 scholarships to meritorious students in the upcoming academic year 2022-23 who join JGLS with high merit in the entrance exam and whose annual parental income is less than the limit prescribed by the University."

He added, "During the last 13 years, O.P. Jindal Global University has awarded over Rs 250 crore in scholarships and almost half of the students who studied at JGU in the past have received some form of scholarships or other."

Professor Raj Kumar, who was himself a Rhodes Scholar from Oxford University and received full scholarship to study at the Harvard Law School in the late 90s, explained the importance of instituting substantial scholarships at Jindal Global Law School this year.

He said, "Our law school and university has always been known for supporting a good number of students with scholarships and fellowships who otherwise might not be able to afford the cost of high-quality legal education at our law school. This is important to ensure equity and access while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in legal education in our country."

Professor Kumar added, "All scholarships at the law school are based on merit-cum-means. No student whose annual parental income exceeds Rs 30 lakh in a year can receive any scholarship at the University. The merit to award the scholarship is determined by the national level entrance exam, LSAT-India Test. We strictly implement an income criterion to ensure that the scholarships reach to only those who need it the most."

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions whose office is responsible for admissions and financial aid in the law school, provided more details about the scholarships.

He said, "Our law school offers the widest range of academic programmes in law including the five-year and three-year LLB, one-year LLM and four unique three-year undergraduate B.A. Hons degrees in legal studies, human rights, criminology, and gender studies. There are over 10 specialised LLM programmes offered at JGLS which are highest in any law school in the country. These 500+ scholarships are available in each of the 10 academic programmes."

Professor Mishra further explained the entrance exam cut-off required for scholarship awards and said, "Only students securing LSAT-India ccore above 90 percentiles can apply for scholarships in five-year BComLLB, BBALLB and BALLB programmes. Whereas students applying for scholarships in other programs like three-year LLB, one-year LLM and three-year BA Honours in Legal Studies/ Human Rights/ Criminology/ Gender Studies programmes must secure 80 percentile score to be eligible to receive scholarships."

He concluded by saying, "Every student whose annual parental income is less than Rs 30 lakh must explore the scholarship opportunities to study at JGLS. Also, no law aspirant should miss taking the prestigious LSAT-India 2022 Test organised by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) as this Test is critical not only for admission but also for scholarships at the law school.

"Scholarships at the time of admission are important as one may receive it for all 5/3 years of study. The scholarships at JGLS are subject to University Rules and renewable every year based on academic performance, they can be revoked or reduced if students fail in the exams or debarred from the examination due to attendance shortage or found guilty in disciplinary committee proceedings."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor