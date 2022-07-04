Over 50,000 perform Amarnath Yatra so far

Srinagar, July 4 Over 50,000 Yatris have so far visited the Amarnath cave shrine as another batch of 7,276 pilgrims left Jammu for the Yatra on Monday.

Official sources said over 50,000 Yatris had Darshan inside the cave shrine till Sunday evening.

"17,000 pilgrims had Darshan yesterday inside the cave shrine. So far, over 50,000 have performed the Yatra.

"Another batch of 7,276 Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley today. Of these, 2895 pilgrims are going to the Baltal base camp while 4,381 are going to the Pahalgam base camp", sources said.

The 14-kms long trek from Baltal to the cave shrine enables the Yatris to return to the base camp after the Darshan the same day.

It takes four days for the pilgrims to reach the cave shrine from the Pahalgam base camp covering the 48 kms long trek.

Helicopter services are also available for the pilgrims on both the Yatra routes.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor