Over 74,000 pending criminal compoundable cases settled in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 16 More than 74,000 cases were settled during the special Lok Adalat conducted by the High Court of Telangana and the Telangana State Legal Services Authority across the state.

The special Lok Adalat was aimed at amicably settling cases between parties through compounding.

The Telangana police identified eligible cases for settlement and served notices to both parties.

Charu Sinha, Additional Director General of Police, CID, said on Sunday that the settlement process began on October 27 and culminated on Saturday. A total of 74,782 cases were successfully liquidated during this process, he said.

A total of 14,642 FIR cases were compounded. The settled cases include 154 disaster management cases, 23,400 e-petty cases, 31,189 Motor Vehicle Act cases and 5,397 cybercrime cases.

She said all police units in the state performed well by disposing of the pending compoundable cases during the special Lok Adalat.

The top five units that performed well were Hyderabad (11,226 cases), Ramagundam (8,108), Nalgonda (6,410), Khammam (6,090) and Warangal (5,064).

The special Lok Adalat provides a valuable platform for the public to amicably resolve compoundable cases, significantly reducing the burden of court appearances, saving time and money and offering peace of mind to both parties. The public is encouraged and made aware of the benefits of the special Lok Adalat to help them settle such matters efficiently, the police official said in a statement.

This initiative witnessed remarkable success throughout the state by significantly reducing the number of Under Investigation/Pending Trial compoundable cases, she said.

The Additional Director General said that this success was made possible through seamless coordination among the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), district judges, magistrates, District Legal Services Authorities (DSLSAs), Commissioners of Police, District Superintendents of Police and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB).

