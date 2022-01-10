Over 80 Tibetans test COVID positive so far in Himachal's Dharamshala

Amid the rising number of COVID cases in the country, over 80 cases were reported from the Tibetan community so far in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.

In view of the spike in COVID cases, the Central Tibetan Administration on Sunday issued new advisory and guidelines for the Tibetans following the report of new cases in the community.

Talking with ANI, Palden, the Secretary Health of the Central Tibetan Administration said, "If we talk about the whole Tibetan community in India, it's very good. Today we have around 76 positive cases and then particularly in Dharamshala, the situation is a little grim. We have around 66 positive cases in Dharamshala, all are asymptomatic and all are fine."

"First they came up around 11 positive cases in TIPA (Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts ) then we did contact tracing, around 80 people were tested and out of 80 again, 24 persons have tested positive so overall 34 TIPA guys are positive," he added.

With more members of the community in Dharamshala being tested for the virus, the tally has gone up to over 80 in the past few days.

Palden toldthat CTA has made arrangements for positive persons to be kept under observation at the quarantine centre in the Tibetan reception centre near Khaniara village.

( With inputs from ANI )

