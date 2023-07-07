Over 84,000 perform Amarnath Yatra in six days

Srinagar, July 7 Over 84,000 pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra during the last six days as another batch of 7,010 Yatris left Jammu for the Valley on Friday.

"Since it started on July 1, over 84,000 Yatris have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra.

"17,202 pilgrims had 'Darshan' inside the holy cave yesterday.

"Another batch of 7,010 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu today in an escorted convoy for the Valley.

"These include 5179 male, 1549 female, 21 children, 228 Sadhu and 33 Sadhvis," officials said.

Yatris approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route which involves an uphill trek of 43 Kms from Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp which involves 13 Kilometre uphill trek. Those using the traditional Pahalgam route take 3-4 days to reach the cave shrine while those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan inside the cave shrine situated 3888 metres above the sea-level. Helicopter services are also available for Yatris on both routes.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that devotees believe symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva. The ice stalagmite structure wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. This year's 62-day long Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

To protect the pilgrims from high altitude sickness, authorities have banned all junk food at the free community kitchens called the 'Langars' that have been set up along both the routes of the Yatra. The banned items include all bottled drinks, halwai items, fried foods and tobacco based products.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor