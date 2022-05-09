Over 9,000 people from armed groups in Assam surrendered to join mainstream, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said more than 9,000 people from armed groups in Assam alone have surrendered and chosen to join the mainstream.

Addressing a program organized in Tamulpur, the Union Minister said, "In Assam alone, more than 9,000 people from armed groups have surrendered and chosen to join the national mainstream, the most important example is the Bodo Accord."

"We had said that Assam will be free from terrorism and bomb blasts and we shall take forward the discussion on education, industry, employment and agriculture. Today we are satisfied that in a short span of time, the Central and Assam governments have fulfilled 90 per cent of the terms of the Bololand agreement. We have fulfilled the promise we made with Bodoland," the Union Minister said.

Shah also assured that the people of Bodoland will be empowered socially, culturally, economically and politically.

"I want to assure once again that the people of Bodoland will be empowered socially, culturally, economically and politically. The Development of the economy, culture and language is not only the state's concern but also the concern of the Centre," Shah addressed.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and state governments are committed to the all-round development of the Bodo region, he said.

The Union Miniter said that an investment of about Rs 50 crore shall be made in South Bengal, North Bengal, Guwahati, Shillong, Manipur and Cachar. "The Tripura frontier will be supplied with arms and ammunition from here," said Shah.

Further talking about the Khadi products, Shah said Khadi and Village Industries Board products will be made available in 107 paramilitary canteens here.

"Khadi Village Industries Board is not only working for rural development but also an effort to provide employment to the unemployed," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister performed the Bhoomi Pujan of BSF's Central Workshop and Store (CENWOSTO) at Tamulpur and inaugurated Khadi and Village Industries products at CAPFs canteen.

( With inputs from ANI )

