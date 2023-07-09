Overflowing Chenab River washes away shed used as community kitchen for Amarnath pilgrims, none hurt

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 : A shed, set up as langar (community kitchen) for Amarnath pilgrims, was washed away by the overflowing Chenab River here on Sunday.

Langar owners said that continuous heavy rainfall in various regions over the past few days raised the water level of the Chenab River, which washed away their makeshift, established for Amarnath pilgrims.

Pawan Maheshwari, working in the langar, said, "We have come here from June 18, just to serve Amarnath pilgrims. We had started a langar for them in a shed. It was raining continuously for three days, due to which the water level of the Chenab river had increased, washing away our shed, set up for langar."

However, he said that no person was hurt in the incident and the vegetables, utensils and other stuff are safe, which will be shifted to another place.

"It is blessings of Lord Shiva that the incident didn't happen overnight otherwise several lives would have been washed away as they were sleeping inside the shed," he added.

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for the third consecutive day on Sunday due to bad weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the suspension of the Yatra, thousands of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were stranded at Ramban, officials said.

The sacred pilgrimage situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas began on July 1. The 62-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, which is an abode of Lord Shiva, will culminate on August 31.

Apart from it, due to the heavy rainfall in the district, the road in Chabba Seri at Jammu Srinagar NH 44 was washed away.

Commuters said that they are left stranded on the national highway as the way ahead is blocked.

"Now we have to walk for over 3-4 Kms with the fear of shooting stones," a local said.

