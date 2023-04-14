Owaisi raises questions over Atiq Ahmad son's encounter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 : All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday raised questions over the encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his aide Ghulam in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and said that the "so-called encounters should not take place".

"There would be an inquiry as per the Supreme Court guidelines, but that "so-called encounters should not take place"," Owaisi said during a press briefing here.

"Indeed, whether it is Umesh Pal or Raju Pal, we have sympathy for them. Because, those people were murdered. How can we support those who committed the murder? But, there is a process, law, Constitution. You get them punishment. Who is stopping you? You get them life (imprisonment). When you have video evidence why don't you use it," he said.

However, amid attacks from the opposition over the encounter, the UP's Special Task Force (STF) personnel on Friday condemned the killing of Umesh Pal, calling it an assault on the state's criminal justice system.

Asad and his aide Ghulam, who were involved in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness to the murder of BSP leader Raju Pal, were gunned down by the STF on Thursday.

Speaking to on Friday, Additional Director General, UP STF, Amitabh Yash said, "Yesterday, Asad and Ghulam were killed in an encounter. Both had killed two police personnel and Umesh Pal. Their crime was recorded on the CCTV camera. Yesterday, STF DSP Navendu Kumar lodged an FIR against them."

"The post-mortem has been completed. Now their family members can take custody of their bodies and perform the last rites," he added.

The ADG said, "This was a huge operation in which the STF had deployed all its teams. It was a very important case."

"It (murder of Umesh Pal) was a direct attack on our criminal justice system. If key witnesses continued to be killed in this manner, no one will ever have the courage to depose in court. The entire criminal justice system will collapse," he added.

Asad received two bullet injuries, confirmed doctors at Mahar Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi where his body was brought for post-mortem examination.

Asad's aide Ghulam, who was also shot dead in the firing, suffered one bullet injury, they said.

Both Asad and Ghulam were wanted for Umesh Pal's murder in Prayagraj. Both carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads.

