Pace of development in Kashi will get faster, promises PM Modi after filing nomination

Varanasi, May 14 Seeking a third consecutive term from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised that the pace of work "will get even faster in the times to come" in the holy city.

He also expressed full confidence that the BJP, along with its allies in NDA, will work together for the progress of India in the years to come.

"Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X after filing his nomination from the seat.

Having said earlier that Banaras has transformed him into a Banarasi over the last 10 years since he first got elected from the city, Prime Minister Modi has been leading the campaign to create a 'New Kashi' with development projects worth thousands of crores.

Earlier this year, as he gave a 'Modi guarantee' to make Eastern India the growth engine of 'Viksit Bharat', PM Modi also stated that Kashi will be a hub of employment and skills in the next five years.

On Tuesday, ahead of filing his nomination, the Prime Minister said that his relationship with Kashi is "amazing, inseparable, and incomparable" and that which "cannot be expressed in words".

Besides Union ministers and Chief Ministers from various states, representatives from several NDA allies were also present when the PM filed his nomination.

"I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," said the PM.

