Padma Lakshmi becomes Kerala's first transgender advocate

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 20 : Padma Lakshmi, a native of Edappally in Kochi, has scripted history by enrolling as the first advocate from the transgender community in the state of Kerala.

Today, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev congratulated her through his Facebook page.

While talking to , Padma Lakshmi said, "I am very happy. My parents are my power. My teacher Dr Mariyamma MK, and my senior Dr Bhadrakumari, both are very supportive persons. They said that nothing to worry about because this is a noble profession. You have lots of responsibility. Our weapon is Constitution. So nothing to worry about. You have to achieve and fight more. All people are supporting my journey. So I am very happy."

"I am not bothered about discrimination because I have to travel more. If I look into discrimination, if I look at negative words, then it will affect me very badly. I am only looking into positive responses and positive achievements. The two words I am believing are hard work and honesty," she added.

Highlighting her aim, she said, "It's a powerful and responsible profession. It is also a noble profession. My wish is to be the voice of the person who is facing discrimination and injustice. So that is my ultimate aim."

"My family is very supportive. My mother is an advocate clerk. My father is working as a welder, who is also a retired employee of Cochin Shipyard. My senior KV Bhadrakumari created space for me in the High Court. I am very happy in my office with my colleagues. I am a lucky person," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor