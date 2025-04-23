Pahalgam Terror Attack: Anantnag Police Announce Rs 20 Lakh Reward for Information on Terrorists

Anantnag Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for credible information that could lead to the neutralisation of the terrorists behind the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The attack claimed the lives of 26 people and left 20 others injured. The case has been registered under FIR No. 25/2025 at Pahalgam Police Station. The police have assured that the identity of informers will be kept confidential for their safety Citizens with relevant information have been asked to reach out to Anantnag's Senior Superintendent of Police or the Police Control Room. Contact details for the police are: SSP Anantnag at 9596777666, PCR Anantnag at 9596777669, or via email at dpoanantnag-jk@nic.in.

The announcement follows a series of government actions in response to the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Wednesday to discuss the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the meeting.

Read Also | Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Chairs Cabinet Committee on Security

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire at the Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least 28 people, most of them tourists, and injuring several others. The Resistance Front (TRF), a frontal group of Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack. This is being seen as the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Victims had come from various parts of India to enjoy their vacations.