Pak drone intercepted by BSF on Jammu border

Jammu, Dec 15, A Pakistani drone carrying narcotics was intercepted by the BSF at the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu, BSF said in a statement on Sunday.

"On Dec 14, 2024 at about 2010 hrs, a smuggling attempt was foiled by the alert troops of BSF Jammu deployed in Arnia Sector of Jammu, wherein BSF troops intercepted the Pakistani drone and recovered a Pak drone along with 495 grams of narcotics substance," the statement said.

"The relentless dedication and sharp vigil of BSF Jammu personnel have once again defeated nefarious design of anti-national elements, showcasing their unwavering commitment to the nation's security," the statement read.

Not just narcotics but Pakistan has been sending drones laden with weapons from across the border.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated, as Pakistan is trying to step up infiltration at the LoC and send consignments of weapons.

There have been several instances of weapon dropping by drones from Pakistan near the international border in Jammu for terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF has recovered several weapon caches in the recent past and foiled the designs of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

While the army is alert to foiling infiltration bids at the LoC, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu and Kashmir, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley, Udhampur and Kathua that were declared militancy-free.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right time to carry out attacks on security forces.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

The series of terror attacks also goes on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

