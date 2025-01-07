Pak pilgrims visit Ajmer to present 'chadar' on behalf of their govt

Jaipur, Jan 7 As the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti Garib Nawaz is underway in Ajmer, a group of pilgrims from Pakistan came to Ajmer on Tuesday morning to present a 'chadar' on behalf of the Pakistani government.

The pilgrims have also brought special offerings, including famous Pakistani sweets and bouquets of flowers, as a mark of reverence.

On Monday, 89 pilgrims entered India through the Wagah Border (Amritsar, Punjab) and travelled to Ajmer via a special train, arriving early on Tuesday at 2:56 am.

Accompanying them are two officials from the Pakistan Embassy.

Upon their arrival at the Ajmer railway station, many pilgrims raised their hands in prayer, expressing gratitude for reaching the sacred city.

Some sang devotional songs such as "Mere Khwaja Piya, Dar Par Bulwa Liya."

Nearly all members of the group carried a chadar to offer at the shrine of Garib Nawaz.

Syed Abdul Wahab Qadri, one of the pilgrims, expressed his sentiments, saying, "We have come to the land of Khwaja Saheb. May your country prosper. We will pray at the shrine for unity between India and Pakistan."

Another pilgrim remarked, "Masha Allah, relations between the two countries are very good. We will pray for even better ties."

Ajmer GRP CO Ram Avatar confirmed the group's arrival, stating, "There are 91 members in the group, including two officers. They were received at the station amid tight security and escorted to Central Girls School in Ajmer, where arrangements for their stay have been made."

Given the heightened security concerns, the administration, police, GRP, and other security agencies were on high alert.

Prior to the train's arrival, security checks were conducted at the Ajmer railway station by CID and GRP teams.

Armed soldiers, commandos, and police personnel were stationed across the area to ensure safety.

The pilgrims were then transported to their accommodation under tight security via roadways buses.

Every year, a lottery system organised by the Pakistan government determines the pilgrims allowed to participate in the Ajmer Urs.

The list of selected pilgrims is sent to the Indian government, which decides the final number of participants permitted entry.

Traditionally, the pilgrims stay in Ajmer’s Chudi Bazar, where the district administration manages their arrangements.

A specific date is coordinated with the Pakistani group for the ceremonial presentation of the chadar.

On this occasion, the pilgrims form a colourful procession, singing and dancing as they present the chadar at the shrine, continuing a long-standing tradition of devotion and unity.

