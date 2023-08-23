Pak woman Seema Haider observes fast for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, has once again made headlines by expressing her determination to fast for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. In a recently shared video on ‘X,’ formerly Twitter, she can be witnessed in a heartfelt moment of prayer, her hands folded in reverence before the Hindu deities’ idols, situated at the residence of her boyfriend, Sachin Meena, known for their connection through the PUBG game. During this video, she also revealed that she will continue fasting until Chandrayaan-3 achieves a triumphant landing on the lunar surface.

In the video, Seema can be heard expressing in Hindi, “Though my health is not in its best state, I am observing a fast with the hope for Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing scheduled for this evening. This accomplishment holds great promise for India’s future. Therefore, I am committed to sustaining my fast until its successful landing. I offer my prayers to deities such as Radhe Krishna, in whom I place deep faith, as well as Shri Ram and all other revered Gods and Goddesses, seeking the triumph of Chandrayaan-3.

"Hailing from the Sindh province of Pakistan, the 30-year-old woman had illicitly entered India through Nepal to be with her partner, Sachin Meena, who resides in Greater Noida. Accompanied by her four children, all under the age of 7, she arrived in May and discreetly lived in a rented house in Rabupura.Chandrayaan-3's development phase commenced in January 2020, with the launch planned sometime in 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought an unforeseen delay to the mission's progress. ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2020 successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander and rover were destroyed in a crash near where the Chandrayan-3 will attempt a touchdown.

