'Palestine' handbag row: BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi, Cong defends her

New Delhi, Dec 16 BJP leaders attacked Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who carried a handbag displaying a bold ‘Palestine’ tag in Parliament on Monday, even as Congress has defended her action.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said, "The mentality of all three members of the Gandhi family reflects foreign thinking, a foreign façade."

Union Minister of State Banwari Lal Verma stated, “Priyanka Gandhi brought a Palestine bag, but she should have brought India's bag instead.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "I believe that the credit for appeasing the minority should not go to anyone, as injustice is being done. Priyanka Gandhi is saying that every citizen, every leader, and every worker in India is speaking up about the injustice happening to our Hindu people in Bangladesh. They should be protected, and no injustice should be done to them."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari stated, "Priyanka Gandhi's bag has 'Palestine' written on it, you can understand that she has no connection with India. Just a few days ago, it had 'Italy' written on it, and now it has 'Palestine'. Who knows when 'India' will be written on it.."

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "The words 'democracy' and 'system' do not even exist in the dictionary of the Congress party and its leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Our country is known for its vastness and the history of its democracy. Their mindset raises serious questions."

Reacting to the development, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali Khatana said, "People do such things for news. When they have been rejected by the people, they resort to such actions."

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “She wants to prove that Congress does politics of appeasement. They do not see the suffering of the victims in Bangladesh, they only see Palestine. She tweets about Gaza more than 20 times but does not talk about Bangladeshi Hindus. Congress party is a party of Muslim appeasement.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla defended Priyanka’s action, saying, "Children are being killed in Palestine, hospitals are being bombed, and she is protesting all of this on the grounds of humanity."

AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan also reacted to Priyanka Gandhi’s 'Palestine' Bag. He said, "Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Mahatma Gandhi, they all supported Palestine. We have always supported Palestine.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor