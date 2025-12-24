PAN–Aadhaar Linking Deadline Is December 31, 2025: Know How to Fix Mismatched Details and Link Cards to Avoid a Rs 1,000 Penalty

Time is running out for taxpayers who have not yet linked their Permanent Account Number with Aadhaar or corrected mismatched details. The deadline to complete the process is December 31, 2025, failing which a penalty of Rs 1,000 may be imposed. The linkage is mandatory for individuals whose PAN was issued using an Aadhaar Enrolment ID submitted before October 1, 2024. If the requirement is not fulfilled, the PAN will become inoperative from January 1, 2026, affecting income tax returns, refunds, and banking-related services. The government has made it clear that timely compliance is essential to avoid disruption of financial transactions.

How To Link PAN With Aadhaar

Taxpayers can link their PAN with Aadhaar using multiple methods provided by the Income Tax Department.

• Online: Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal, choose “Link Aadhaar,” and complete verification using an OTP.

• SMS: Send UIDPAN followed by your 12-digit Aadhaar number and 10-digit PAN to 567678 or 56161.

• Service Centre: Visit an authorised PAN service centre with valid documents. A fee of Rs 1,000 may apply in certain cases. New PAN applicants usually get automatic linkage during application.

Also Read: 'Concern about Bangladesh should be worldwide': Malta High Commissioner Reuben Gauci

Steps To Complete The Process On the Income Tax E-Filing Portal

The online method is considered the fastest and most convenient option.

• Step 1: Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal homepage and click on “Link Aadhaar” under Quick Links.

• Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number correctly.

• Step 3: Click on “Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax” if a fee is applicable.

• Step 4: Enter your PAN again, confirm details, provide a mobile number, and verify through OTP to complete the process successfully.

Fixing Mismatched Details

If PAN and Aadhaar details do not match, corrections must be made before linking.

• UIDAI portal for Aadhaar corrections such as name, date of birth, or gender.

• Protean (NSDL) or UTIITSL platforms for PAN-related updates.

• Biometric verification at authorised PAN service centres if online corrections fail.



How to Check PAN-Aadhaar Linking Status Online

Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal, click on “Link Aadhaar Status,” enter PAN and Aadhaar details, and view whether the linkage is complete, pending, or not done.