Paper leak: Assam class 10 board exam cancelled

Guwahati, March 13 Assam's class 10 board examination scheduled on Monday has been cancelled amid allegations of paper leak, officials said.

In a notification late on Sunday night, the Board of Secondary Education in Assam (SEBA) said, "This is for information to all concerned that, a news is telecast in the section of media today evening that the hand written model question paper of HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March, 2023 (Monday) is available in the hands of some candidate and it is also spread in the social media."

"We have a belief that such news may create a confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March, 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled. The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be notified in due course," it added.

Director General of Police in Assam, G.P. Singh informed that the state Crime Investigation Department will investigate the matter and will take necessary action against the perpetrators behind the paper leak.

"Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law," he tweeted.

