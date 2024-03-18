Para archer Sheetal Devi named as ECI's National PwD Icon

New Delhi, March 18 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced Para Archer and Arjuna Awardee, Sheetal Devi, as its National PwD Icon.

Her name was announced at an exhibition cricket match between the teams of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) held on Saturday in Delhi.

The ECI in association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) organised the exhibition match to foster voter education and inclusivity.

The event was graced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

Former Indian cricketer, Nikhil Chopra, was also invited as the special guest alongside officials from DDCA and IDCA.

The ECI on the occasion also launched a dedicated Voter's Guide for PwDs and senior citizen voters.



