'Pariksha pe Charcha' unique, popular initiative by PM Modi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday addressed a press conference ahead of the upcoming popular programme Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has been conceptualized by the Prime Minister wherein students, parents, and teachers interact with him on various topics related to life and exams. This year's edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held at 11 AM on January 27, 2023, at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The programme will be telecast live on Doordarshan.

While briefing the media Pradhan spoke about the importance of Pariksha Pe Charcha in helping students beat exam stress, strengthening Pariksha Pe Charcha as a mass movement and the quantum jump in student participation this year. He said that this unique and popular initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enhanced students' self-confidence, and helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit.

"About 2,400 students shall benefit from the live words of wisdom of the Prime Minister in the Talkatora Stadium. At the same time, crores of students will watch the programme live from their respective schools, he added.

The Union Minister informed that about 38.80 Lakh registrations have taken place this year, out of which more than 16 lakhs are from State Boards. This is more than two times higher than the registrations (15.73 lakh) which took place during PPC 2022. The registrations have been done from 155 countries.

The Minister also informed that about 20 lakh questions had been received and NCERT has shortlisted questions on various topics ranging from family pressure, stress management, prevention of unfair means, how to stay healthy and fit, career selection etc.

He said around 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition and 102 students and teachers from across the country shall also witness the main event on 27th January 2023 as special guests. The participant students will be taken to places of national importance like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister's Museum, Kartavya Path, etc., to acquaint them with our rich legacy. The Winners of Kala Utsav and students and teachers of States shall also witness the Republic Day parade on 26th January 2023 and Beating Retreat on 29th January 2023, Pradhan disclosed.

The Minister highlighted that the Prime Minister authored the book 'Exam Warriors' in 2018. Considering the phenomenal success of this book, now it is being published in 11 Indian languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Hindi and English revised editions have also been published, he added.

Union Education Minister informed that a painting competition as a precursor to PPC-2023 was also organised in 500 districts across the country on 23rd January on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. After paying tributes to Netaji, around 50,000 students from KV, NV, State Boards and CBSE-affiliated schools participated in the competition. The theme for paintings is the mantras given by the Prime Minister in the 'Exam Warriors' book.

( With inputs from ANI )

