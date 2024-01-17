‘Parisar Pravesh’ of smaller Ram Lalla statue accomplished

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 17 The 'Parisar Pravesh' of a smaller statue of Lord Ram was symbolically done on Wednesday when the idol, weighing about 10 kg, was taken in a palki to the main temple complex.

The smaller statue, also sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, is a replica of the mini idol and has been kept in Havan Kuti, amidst chanting of mantras.

With this, the process for Pran Pratishtha has begun and the main idol will be installed later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor