Parliament security breach: Delhi Police seek more time to finish probe, court issues notice

New Delhi, March 7 The Delhi Police on Thursday moved a court seeking more time to complete its probe in the December 13, 2023 Parliament security breach case, saying certain reports are awaited and the digital data is voluminous.

In the hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur of Patiala House Courts, police sought three more months to finish its investigation in the case.

The judge then issued notice to six accused -- Neelam Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat -- on the application, seeking their replies by March 11.

Manoranjan and Sharma had burst yellow smoke canisters inside the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, 2023, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, after jumping from the visitors’ gallery before they were overpowered by the MPs present in the House.

Azad and Shinde also burst smoke canisters and raised slogans outside the Parliament. Jha is believed to be the mastermind of the entire plan and reportedly fled with the mobile phones of the four other accused persons.

