Parliament Special session: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha

Ramesh Bidhuri of the Bharatiya Janata Party stirred a major political row after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Thursday, prompting Speaker Om Birla to caution the BJP member.

Birla warned Bidhuri of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated, news agency PTI reported citing officials.While defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday expressed regret in the Lok Sabha for the "objectionable" remarks, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded Bidhuri's suspension from the Lower House of Parliament."What Ramesh Bidhuri said about Danish Ali is highly condemnable. The more it is criticised, the less it is. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has apologised but that is insufficient. I have never heard such language. This language should not be used inside or outside the Parliament. This is an insult to not only Danish Ali but all of us...The beginning of the new Parliament has been done by Bidhuri and his words. This shows the intentions of the BJP. What Bidhuri is saying is the BJP's intention...I think this is a fit case for suspension and the strictest punishment should be taken against him," the Congress MP said.

Singh said he had not heard the remarks and urged the Chair to delete them from the proceedings if they had hurt the opposition members."I express regret if the Opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member," the defence minister said, following which the Opposition members appreciated his gesture by thumping the desks.Congress member K Suresh, who was in the Chair, said he had already directed the officials to expunge the remarks.