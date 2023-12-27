Parliament Turned Into Dark, Deep Chamber: Derek O’Brien Accuses Central Govt of Maintaining Silence on Security Breach

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien asserted on Thursday that Parliament has turned into a deep, dark chamber. He accused the central government of choosing to remain silent regarding the security breach.

In a post on X, O’Brien said that unlike now, after the 2001 Parliament attack, the then prime minister and home minister had given statements in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 2001 Parliament attack: In 3 working days, a full discussion in Parliament. PM gave statement in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister in Lok Sabha, O’Brien said. 2023 breach: GOVT SILENT. 146 MPs suspended for demanding discussion & statement from Home Minister. Parliament turned into a deep, dark chamber, he tweeted.

On December 13, marking the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two individuals leaped into the chamber of the Lower House of Parliament from the public gallery during the Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters concealed in their shoes, shouted slogans, and were eventually subdued by fellow MPs. In the aftermath of the incident, opposition MPs called for a discussion on the breach and sought a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah. The session witnessed the suspension of 100 opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and 46 in Rajya Sabha for indiscipline, as they vehemently pressed for their demand, resulting in frequent adjournments.