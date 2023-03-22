Part of Army's ALH Dhruv helicopter fleet resumes operations

New Delhi [India], March 22 : After being grounded for over 10 days, some of the ALH Dhruv helicopters of the Indian Army have resumed operations, said Indian Army officials on Tuesday.

The remaining fleet will be cleared for operations after checks are carried out by the technician teams including HAL officials, added Army officials.

Earlier this month, an Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), on a routine sortie off the Mumbai coast, made an emergency landing after it experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height.

According to the Indian Navy, the Pilot carried out controlled ditching (an emergency landing on water). All three crew members on board the helicopter were rescued by naval patrol craft after immediate search and rescue.

Following this, the defence forces have halted the operations of the ALH Dhruv helicopters till the time investigators find the reason for the incident and precautionary checks are carried out.

The ALH choppers are operated by all three defence forces including the Army, Navy and Air Force along with the Indian Coast Guard.

The ALH Dhruv choppers are used in multiple roles by the Indian defence forces including transportation of men and material.

The ALH Dhruv has become one of the important parts of helicopter missions undertaken by all three forces involved n different terrains they are deployed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor