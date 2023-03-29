Partly cloudy, isolated light rain likely in J&K today

Srinagar, March 29 The weather was mainly dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that partly cloudy sky with rain at isolated places is likely in the next 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy sky with rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.5, Pahalgam minus 0.3 and Gulmarg zero degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 5.1, Kargil minus 1 and Leh minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

