Partly cloudy sky with isolated light rain likely in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 22 Weather remained mainly dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that partly cloudy weather with light rain at isolated places is likely in the Union Territory in the next 24 hours.

"Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain at isolated places in J&K during the next 24 hours," MeT officials said.

Srinagar was at 18, Pahalgam 12.8 and Gulmarg 10 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass in Ladakh region had 9.8, Leh 10.9 and Kargil 16.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 25.3, Katra 23.2, Batote 17.7, Banihal 16.8 and Bhaderwah 16.3 as the minimum temperature.

