Parts of Chennai To Face Major Power Cuts Tomorrow: Check List of Affected Areas

To facilitate essential maintenance work, residents in specific areas of Chennai will experience a temporary power cut from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday, February 8. Tangedco, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, has assured residents that power supply will be restored sooner if the maintenance work concludes before the scheduled time.

TAMBARAM

KADAPPERI SBI Colony, MIT Gate, GST Service Road, Radha Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Old Hastinapuram Road, Parvathi Hospital, Ramamoorthy Street KIDS PARK Ganapathipuram, Varadarajapuram, Velachery Main Road, Karumariyamman Nagar, Jeeva Nagar RATHANAGAR Purushothaman nagar, Sundaradhammal colony, Padmanaba nagar, N.G.O. Colony, Netaji Nagar, Jain Nagar, Gangaiyamman Nagar, Tiruppurur Road and above all surrounding areas.

ADYAR

IIT Gandhimandapam Road, Sardar Patel Road, Kotturpuram, Srinagar Colony, Chinnamalai, Tharamani, Kanakam, Kaligunram, Pallipatta, Govindarajapuram, Bhaktavachalam Nagar 1st to 5th Road BESANT NAGAR 1&3rd Seeward Road, Balakrishna Road, Jayaram Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, Rajagopalan Main Road, Teachers Colony, Vempuliyamman Kovil Street KOTTIVAKKAM K.K. Road, Bharathi Avenue, Kaveri Nagar, AGS Colony, New Colony, University Nagar, ECR and above all surrounding areas.

IT CORRIDAR

THORAIPAKKAM O.M.R. road Eastern and western side, Indira Gandhi street, Natesan Colony, Sholinganallur, Eswaran Salai, Manimegalai nagar, Mega TV L&T Siruseri Villagae, Karanai Village and above all surrounding areas.

GUINDY

NANGANALLUR B.V. Nagar, M.G.R road, Kanagambal colony, Gandhi Salai VELACHERRY Madipakkam Ram nagar north and south streets, Bazzar nagar, Srinivasa nagar, Gomathi nagar, Thirunanasambandar street and above all surrounding areas.

K.K NAGAR

ALWARTHIRU NAGAR Kanakadhara Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, Gangaiyamman Kovil Street, Tirupati Nagar, Valasaravakkam Police Station SRMC G.K. Estate, Lakshmi nagar, Thiraviyam nagar, Chinna Porur, Saptagiri and above all surrounding areas.

PORUR

Mangala Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Mount Poonthamalli Road, R.E. Nagar, Vanniyar Street, Kunrathur Main Road, MS Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Bell Nagar, Srijayendra Saraswati Nagar, Amman Nagar, Sathya Narayanapuram, Ponniamman Kovil Street MANGADU Ganapathi Nagar, Hari Avenue, Ashtalaksami Nagar, Muthusamy Nagar, Mangalapuram, Chikkrayapuram,Bakkiyam Nagar KOOVOR Kumaran Nagar, Arumugam Nagar, Manikanda Nagar, Melma nagar, Irandam Kattalai, Reddy Street MUDICHUR Bharadwaj Nagar, Dhanaselvi Nagar, P.T.C. Quaters, Varadarajapuram, Dargas Road, Naduveerapattu, AYYAPANTHANGAL Main Road, RR Nagar, Thiruverkadu, Kannapalayam, Parivakkam, Kuppathumedu, Oilsery and all surrounding areas.

AMBATHUR

THIRUVEKADU Sundaracholapuram, Ram Nagar, R.M.K. lotus avenue, china koladi, Industrial estate i & ii main road, Mugappoir industrial estate, Southern avenue, Reddy street, Kaverai street, Kalyani Estate and all surrounding areas above.

REDHILLS

SOTHUPERUMPEDU Allimedu, Orakkadu, Pallayam, Arumanthai, Maarambedu, Angadu, Vellivoyal and above all surrounding areas.

TONDIARPET

Kummalamman koil street, G.A. Road, Solayappan street, Kappalpolu street,V.P. kovilstreet, Thandavarayan street, Sri Rangamal street, Ramanujam street, Sanjeevarayan street, Subburayan street, Balumudali street, Old Washermenpet and above all surrounding areas.