Parts of Haryana to get light rains, thunderstorms today

New Delhi [India], May 30 : RWFC, which provides weather forecasts for North-West India along with Delhi-NCR regions on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms/duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds in some areas of Haryana.

"Thunderstorms/Duststorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Hansi, Siwani, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana)", said RWFC (Regional Weather Forecasting Centre).

Additionally, it predicted the same for some areas including Sadulpur, Pilani, and Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

"Sadulpur, Pilani, Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours", said the tweet.

