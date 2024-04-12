Party “Pampered” Article 370 Like a Child: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Handling of Kashmir Issue

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress for its management of the Kashmir matter, asserting that the party "pampered" Article 370 like a child in its lap for decades till it was scrapped.

During an election gathering in Moradabad, Shah also rebuked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his recent suggestion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi refrain from discussing Kashmir while addressing rallies in other states.

"Tell me isn't Kashmir ours? Khargeji of the Congress asks what do people of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have to do with Kashmir," he said, adding that every child of Moradabad is ready to give his life for Kashmir. "For 70 years, the Congress pampered Article 370 like an illegitimate child in its lap," Shah said, referring to the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under the Article.

You made Modiji the Prime Minister, and on August 5, 2019, he abolished Article 370. Today, our national flag proudly flies there. Under Modiji's leadership, Kashmir has been permanently integrated with India, said Shah. He said, "Modiji has divided the entire country into four 'castes' – women, poor, youth and farmers. On this basis, work has been done for the development of everyone in the entire country."