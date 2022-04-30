Patiala violence: 6 FIRs registered, three accused held, internet services restored

As many as six FIRs were registered and three accused were arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Punjab's Patiala on Friday, said Inspector-general of police, MS Chhina on Saturday.

Addressing the media here, Chinna said, "A law and order issue was created in Patiala yesterday, in connection with which the Patiala Police registered 6 FIRs and 3 accused have been arrested, including Harish Singla. The main accused and the mastermind Barjinder Singh Parwana will be arrested shortly."

The IG also asserted that none of the accused in the matter will be spared and the ones with whatever connection with the incident will be arrested.

"Harish Singla sent to 2-day police remand... All the accused in the matter, whatever may be their connections, will be arrested, interrogated and their charge sheets will be filed post which they'll be presented in the court. No relaxation, the law will take its own course," he said.

"The 3 arrested accused are Harish Singla, Kuldeep Singh Danthal, and Daljit Singh," Chinna added announcing the names of the arrested persons in the matter.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Sahni, Deputy Commissioner, Patiala said that the curfew that was imposed after the violence was lifted at 6 am today and the internet services that were temporarily suspended were restored as of 4 pm.

SSP Patiala, Deepak Parik said that the peacekeeping committee's meeting was held and people want peace.

"Curfew has been lifted, and internet services have been restored. There is confidence among people. Peace Keeping Committee's meeting was held. Everybody wants peace," the SSP said.

The SSP also informed that as many as 24 accused were identified and special teams were constituted to arrest them.

"Three accused were arrested. As more video evidence and statements come in, we will nominate more accused; their numbers will rise. We have identified around 24 accused by this evening and special teams have been formed to arrest them. Every accused will be arrested," he said.

Tension had gripped Patiala after two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple yesterday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen were injured.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor