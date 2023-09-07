Patient assaults doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, attempt to murder case registered

New Delhi, Sep 7 A doctor at the emergency ward of Safdarjung (SJ) Hospital in South Delhi was attacked by a patient, said a Delhi Police official, adding that an attempt to murder case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

The incident occurred on Monday (September 4).

According to the FIR, the complainant is Dr Rahul Kalena (26), a third-year PG student in the Orthopaedic department at SJ Hospital.

“On September 4, my duty was scheduled from 9:00 a.m. at ER-3 Emergency SJ Hospital. At around 1:15 p.m., a patient who had come for treatment approached me and asked me to remove the cannula from his hand,” said Dr Kalena in his complaint.

“I advised him to seek assistance from the nursing staff. In response, he verbally abused and assaulted me physically. He pulled out a screw driver from his pocket and struck me intentionally on my neck and abdomen leading to injuries. I also sustained injuries on two of my right-hand fingers during this incident,” read the FIR.

However, during the altercation, one of Dr Kalena’s colleagues, Dr Siddharth intervened and managed to rescue him.

“Meanwhile, the hospital security personnel apprehended the assailant and handed him over to the police. I have also got a Medical Legal Certificate (MLC) for my injuries. The individual, while obstructing me during my government duty, intentionally inflicted injuries on me with the intent to cause harm or even kill me,” the FIR added.

A senior police official said that an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station and further investigation is going on.

