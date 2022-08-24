Patna: Condition of job aspirant injured in police lathicharge 'not well'

Patna, Aug 24 The condition of job aspirant Anisur Rahman of Darbhanga, who was injured in a lathicharge here by the police led by Patna ADM K.K. Singh on Monday, is said to be not well.

Some video clips and images showed, Rahman (25), during a job aspirants' protest in Patna, lying on the ground holding a Tricolour while being beaten with a lathi by Singh.

Rahman sustained injuries "on his head and bleeding continuously". He is currently staying at his house in Darbhanga and was "unable to speak". His parents were seen "helplessly" sitting alongside him.

A person named Abhinav Pandey tweeted his video and a comment.

"He is Anisur Rahman who was brutally assaulted by Patna ADM. He has a wound on his head that is bleeding continuously. He is not in a position to speak and his parents are looking helpless. Someone at least look after him," Abhinav Pandey said.

This tweet was retweeted by a person named Ratnakar Pandey. "I am sure @yadavtejashwi would feel the pain and not dishearten the youths," he said.

Following his tweet, Tejashwi Yadav spotted it and said sure. "Please give his contact details. I will look after him. Due to a busy schedule, I just spotted your tweet," Tejashwi said.

Rahman on Tuesday morning said that the state government should issue complete notification for the seventh phase of the teacher recruitment process.

Meanwhile, Patna University Students Union (PUSU) demanded from the government to sack the ADM within five days.

Manish Kumar Yadav, the president of PUSU condemned the incident and said, "The government is trying to mow down every agitation so that youths would not demand jobs. The officialdom are trying to destroy democracy in the state."

"On one hand, the government is initiating 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan', while on the other, insulting the same Tricolor through errant officers such as Patna ADM K.K. Singh. The state government should terminate Singh from the service and lodge FIR against him under IPC section of 307 (Attempt to murder)," he added.

