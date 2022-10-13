Patna cop suspended after accused gets bail

Patna, Oct 13 An Investigating Officer (IO) of Pirbahore police station here was suspended after he helped an accused former ward councillor get bail in a criminal case.

Ashfar Ahmed was allegedly involved in manhandling DSP town Ashok Kumar in Pirbahore police station on September 10.

Patna police then constituted a team to investigate the incident. It also said that there were CCTV cameras inside the police station that had captured the manhandling incident.

During the hearing of the case, IO Pramod Kumar failed to submit adequate proof, including CCTV footage and other technical evidence besides a case diary. The court observed that the Patna police did not mention any strong proof to establish that Ahmed had manhandled town DSP Ashok Kumar inside Pirbahore police station.

The officials believe that the case was managed at the level of the investigating officer. Hence, Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon suspended him and ordered an inquiry against him.

