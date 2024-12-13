Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh Slaps BPSC Aspirant Protesting Outside Exam Centre (Watch Video)

Patna District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh slapped a student who was protesting outside an examination centre on Friday. The incident took place after the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Examination at Bapu Examination Hall in Kumhrar.

The protest began when students gathered outside the examination centre after the exam concluded. Dr. Singh and Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra arrived at the centre to address the situation. The officers attempted to calm the students. However, amid these efforts, Dr. Singh slapped one of the protesting students. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

The protest was sparked by allegations of mismanagement during the BPSC Preliminary Examination 2024. Students accused authorities of delays in distributing OMR sheets and question papers. Some students claimed that question papers were not distributed at all. Others alleged that pre-filled answer sheets were given to select candidates.

Students claimed that papers were distributed 40 minutes late in some centres. Additionally, there were allegations of a paper leak during the exam.

One student described the chaotic situation, saying, “Half of the students did not even get the OMR sheet or the question booklet for 15 minutes. Many received the booklet an hour late and it was snatched away within 10 minutes. In centres with more than 200 students, only 175 question papers were provided.”

The student also claimed that the question booklet seal was torn and that an answer sheet was found in the toilet. Teachers allegedly threatened students not to speak out about these issues.

Authorities are facing calls for a thorough investigation into the management and transparency of the BPSC examination process. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by aspirants seeking jobs through BPSC examinations in Bihar.

