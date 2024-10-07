Patna ISKCON Temple Clashes: Several Injured in Scuffle Between Two Groups in Kotwali; Videos Emerge

A scuffle broke out at the ISKCON temple in Bihar's Patna on Sunday night, October 6, a physical altercation broke out between two factions of the temple management committee. The conflict reportedly stemmed from ongoing administrative disputes, leading to injuries among several individuals present at the scene.

According to Krishna Murari Prasad, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), a group of young yogis, known as bal brahmacharis, accused the temple administration of assault and immoral activities. "A group of young yogis reported a conflict stemming from administrative issues, leading to a physical altercation outside the temple," Prasad stated. He assured that police are currently investigating the matter, gathering evidence including video footage and medical reports.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | SDPO Kotwali Patna, Krishna Murari Prasad says, "There is an ISKCON temple under Kotwali PS limits. There was a scuffle between a few sadhus who stay near the temple and temple administrators. In this incident, a few people have suffered injuries and we… pic.twitter.com/Lj45CKZuvH — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

The clash occurred during a scheduled meeting of the temple management committee, which had been called to address longstanding disputes between two factions—the chairman's supporters and those backing the vice chairman. Tensions had been escalating for months, and during the confrontation, chaos ensued as one group chased the other both inside the temple premises and onto the road outside.

पटना में इस्कॉन मंदिर के अध्यक्ष कन्हैया यादव की एक वीडियो बाहर आ गई जिसमें वो किसी लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म का प्रयास कर रहा था और लोगों ने पकड़ लिया। वीडियो कई लोगों के पास है।



इसके पुत्र पर भी बच्चियों के साथ दुष्कर्म के आरोप लगे हैं। न केवल चारित्रिक रूप से यह गिरा हुआ है,… pic.twitter.com/UwqFOzNHym — Ajeet Bharti (@ajeetbharti) October 6, 2024

Eyewitnesses described a stampede-like situation as panic spread among devotees and visitors. "Many people were injured in this incident," DSP Prasad confirmed. The police arrived promptly to control the situation and have since taken statements from those involved.

While some individuals sustained injuries from the altercation, others were affected by broken glass and minor scuffles. The injured have been sent to local hospitals for treatment. The police have emphasized that they will take serious action based on their findings and evidence collected during the investigation.