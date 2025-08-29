Patna On High Alert After Civil Court Gets Bomb Threat; Entire Premises Vacated

The Patna Civil Court on Friday received a bomb threat through e-mail, after which the security of the court has been increased. Security has also been tightened across the city. Everyone who is visiting the court is being checked. However, no suspicious things have been found in the investigation so far.

Bihar Police Headquarters has issued a state-wide alert regarding potential terrorist activity. Court premises have been ordered to be vacated as a precaution. Earlier, in April 2025, Civil court received a similar threat. However, the email appeared to be a hoax. Nothing was found during a search of the premises. The e-mail stated, "Judge Saab, Pahalgam was the last straw. Today's operation took only 6 days, but it took more than 6 months to prepare the minds of the jihadis. Intelligence confirms that an RDX-based improvised explosive device IED has been secretly planted on your court premises. The device has been programmed to explode at 14:30 this afternoon."