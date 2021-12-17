Patna's Special NIA court gives life imprisonment to three accused in 2018 Mahabodhi Temple blasts case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court of Patna has sentenced three accused in the 2018 Mahabodhi Temple blasts case to life imprisonment, said the Special Public Prosecutor of the agency, Lalan Prasad Sinha.

The other five accused in the case have been given jail terms of 10 years each while the case of the ninth accused is still pending.

"Three accused have been given life imprisonment in the case while other five accused have got 10-year prison terms. They all confessed to their crimes. The case of the ninth accused is still pending," Sinha told reporters on Friday.

The case is related to the installation of three IEDs in and around the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya on January 19, 2018, when Nigma Puja of Buddhists was being organised at the temple. The Dalai Lama was among the participants in this Puja.

The first IED found near gate number five of Kalachakra ground exploded during the process of deactivation, just minutes after Dalai Lama ended his sermon at the 'Kal Chakra Maidan'. Two monks sustained injuries in the explosion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor