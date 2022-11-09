Patra Chawl land scam case: Court grants bail to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

A PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Along with Sanjay Raut, the second accused in this case, Praveen Raut was also granted bail by the PMLA court.

Sanjay Raut got bail today after about 102 days.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai.

When the court pronounced the order, family members and supporters of the Shiv Sena MP clapped inside the courtroom and corridor of the court.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General has sought a stay on the execution of the bail order for a short period so that ED can appeal in a higher court against the order of Mumbai's PMLA court.

Mumbai's PMLA court will pronounce the order on demand of stay on the execution of bail order to Sanjay Raut at 3 pm today.

The Shiv Sena leader is accused of receiving a part of the money from middleman Praveen Raut, who had allegedly earned it illegally in the case of the redevelopment of Patra Chawl, located in Mumbai's Goregaon. It is also alleged that Sanjay Raut bought properties in Dadar and Alibaug with that money.

Sanjay Raut was continuously lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai since August 1. Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and former minister Nawab Malik are also lodged in this jail.

This news is being considered as a relief for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance before the municipal elections.

Sanjay Raut is an aggressive Shiv Sena spokesperson and has a good hold on his party cadre.

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rupees 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

Back in August, the wife of Shiv Sena MP was also summoned by the agency in connection with the Patra Chawl land case.

The MP's wife Varsha Raut was summoned by the central agency after the ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home and after detaining and questioning him (Sanjay Raut) for several hours, arrested him.

Raut is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to sources, ED officials seized Rs 11.50 lakhs of unaccounted cash from his residence during the raids. Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the Shiv Sena leader said that he "won't be cowed down".

Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.

In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar.

