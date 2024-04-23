Pawan Kalyan’s assets up by 215 per cent, owns 11 vehicles

Vijayawada, April 23 Actor-politician Konidala Pawan Kalyan's assets grew by over 215 per cent during the last five years as he declared family assets of Rs 164.52 crore on Tuesday while filing nomination for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Jana Sena leader had declared assets worth over Rs 52 crore in 2019.

This time, he has declared assets in his name and the name of his wife Konidala Anna (formerly known as Anna Lezhneva) and four dependent children.

Pawan Kalyan, who filed his nomination from the Pithapuram constituency in the Kakinada district, stated that he has movable assets of Rs 41.65 crore. These include 11 vehicles worth Rs 14 crore.

The actor’s fleet of vehicles includes Mercedes Benz R Class 350, Mahindra Scorpio S8, two Mahindra Scorpio S11, Benz Maybach-S Class 560, Rangerover Sports, Toyota Landcruiser, Toyota Vellfire, Jeep Wrangler, pick-up truck Tata Yodha, and a Harley Davidson-Heritage bike.

Pawan Kalyan's wife has movable assets of Rs 1 crore.

The actor owns immovable assets valued at Rs 94.41 crore, including agricultural and non-agricultural land and two residential buildings in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.

His wife owns a flat in Banjara Hills worth Rs 1.95 crore gifted by him.

Their two dependent children equally share a residential building in Jubilee Hills worth Rs 22 crore.

Pawan, who passed Class 10, has liabilities to the tune of Rs 65.76 crore.

The actor’s income during 2022-23 was Rs 12.20 crore, down from Rs 30.09 crore during 2021-22.

He faces eight criminal cases, most of them for making provocative speeches. Pawan Kalyan had made an unsuccessful electoral debut in 2019 but lost both Assembly seats he contested.

The younger brother of megastar K. Chiranjeevi entered politics by floating the Jana Sena in 2014. The party did not contest the election but backed the TDP-BJP alliance.

The Jana Sena fought the 2019 polls in alliance with BSP and the Left parties but secured just one Assembly seat.

The party is contesting next month’s elections in alliance with the TDP and BJP. Under the seat sharing, it has been allotted 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats.

