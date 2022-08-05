Paytm down for many users, 66% users facing problems while making payments

Online payment app Paytm is reported to be down, many users reported their complaints to DownDetector as they are unable to make the payments. DownDetector received 611 complaints by the users before 10 am. According to the reports, 66% of users reported their complaints as they were not able to make the payments.

Most of the technical glitches were reported from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and other cities as well. After receiving several complaints Paytm Tweeted "Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved."



Paytm is the online payment-making app, that allows customers to pay for services including prepaid and postpaid. The app is available on all the platforms including Android, Apple's iOS and Windows Phone.