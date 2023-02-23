PCS mains exam begins in Uttarakhand; will continue for 3 days

As many as 1716 candidates appeared for the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Mains at different centers across Uttarakhand on the first day of the three-day examination starting on Thursday.

The PCS mains exam was conducted in three cities including Haridwar, Dehradun, and Haldwani on Thursday.

In all five centers including the Public Service Commission of Haridwar, 1716 candidates are participating in the exams.

According to officials, the PCS exam for 318 posts started on Thursday.

"A total of 5636 candidates have enrolled for the exam which will be held from February 23 to 26," said officials.

The candidates have also been provided with free bus service for convenience, they said.

Earlier on February 21, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The main exam of Uttarakhand PCS exam is starting. In view of this, we have decided that free service will be arranged for all the candidates appearing in this examination in Uttarakhand Transport buses."

Adequate security arrangements have been made by the police at the examination hall and after checking the candidates they are being sent to the examination.

( With inputs from ANI )

