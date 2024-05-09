PDP's Srinagar candidate gets EC notice over 'aggravating' speeches

Srinagar, May 9 PDP's Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency candidate Waheed ur Rehman Para was on Thursday issued notice by the EC for making speeches that "aggravate differences among communities", sources said.

Official sources said that Para was asked to stop making such speeches.

The PDP candidate faces the National Conference’s Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and J&K Apni Party's Mohd Ashraf Mir in the Srinagar seat where polling is slated on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

