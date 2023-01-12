PDS foodgrains worth over Rs one crore go missing, godown sealed

Porbandar, Jan 12 Foodgrains worth over Rs one crore went missing from a PDS godown after which the government sealed the storage facility in Porbandar.

Porbandar District administration sealed Public Distribution System (PDS) godown, and after an internal inquiry, action will be taken against erring officials.

District Civil Supplies Officer Hiral Desai told mediapersons: "From Ranavav PDS godown, some 7000 bags of wheat and rice valued in between Rs 1 crore to 1.5 crore are missing. So, the godown is sealed. A detailed report will be submitted to the state government."

According to sources, the mismatch was noticed by a third party auditor, who had come for inspection in first week of January. During inspection, he found that real stock and figures on record are mismatching, post which the auditor immediately drew attention of the district's senior authorities.

Porbandar's Deputy Manager Ushaben Bhoye has claimed that she had noticed the mismatch in December itself and she too had filed a report in December.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor