Pegasus panel report in SC: No conclusive evidence to show spyware in 29 phones

New Delhi, Aug 25 The Pegasus panel in a report submitted in the Supreme Court said there was no conclusive evidence to show the presence of Pegasus spyware infected 29 phones scanned by it.

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana read the report of the committee in the open court on Thursday.

He said the committee recommended the amendment to laws on surveillance.

The CJI said the committee in its report mentioned that 29 phones were submitted to the Pegasus panel, however Pegasus spyware was not found. The report added that in five phones some other malware was detected, 'but it cannot be concluded that it was Pegasus'.

The Pegasus panel in its report said that the Government of India didn't cooperate in the probe.

