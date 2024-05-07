People have to decide if they want 'vote jihad' or 'Ram Rajya': PM Modi during MP rally

Bhopal, May 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress and its allies for showing "complete disregard" for national interests and engaging in politics of appeasement.

"The Congress and the INDI Alliance neither care about our faith nor the nation's welfare. Their statements after every phase of voting reflect their love for Pakistan, which is astonishing," said PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.

"They have made an appeal to a particular section to get united in defeating Modi. They are playing politics of appeasement. Now, people of India have to decide whether they want 'vote jihad' or 'Ram Rajya' in the country," he added.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress for allegedly punishing its leaders who visit Ayodhya.

"One Congress leader, who had gone to Ayodhya to offer prayers, was tortured and forced to quit the party," he said.

While voting in Bhopal, Vidisha, Guna, Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sagar and Betul is underway on Tuesday, Khargone and seven other constituencies that also include Indore and Ujjain, will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor