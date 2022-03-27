People rush for anti-rabies jabs after buffalo died due to dog bite in MP's Gwalior
By ANI | Published: March 27, 2022 03:03 AM2022-03-27T03:03:46+5:302022-03-27T03:15:02+5:30
In a strange case, a huge number of locals rushed for anti-rabies jabs in Gwalior after they consumed food made from the milk of a buffalo that died allegedly of a dog bite, on Saturday.
In a strange case, a huge number of locals rushed for anti-rabies jabs in Gwalior after they consumed food made from the milk of a buffalo that died allegedly of a dog bite, on Saturday.
According to the reports, a buffalo died three days after the bite of a rabid dog in Chandpur village of Dabra district.
The people who consumed food made from buffalo milk reached the hospital to get an injection of anti-rabies.
"There was pc and a huge crowd gathered outside hospitals; around 40 took the anti-rabies vaccine. We educated them that the virus isn't transferred through buffalo milk," said Dr Msh Sharma, Gwalior Chief Medical Officer.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app