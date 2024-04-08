Peoples Democratic Party Became ‘Biggest Target’ After Abrogation of Article 370, Says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti made a veiled criticism of the Centre on Monday, asserting that her party became the “biggest target” after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. She alleged that leaders of her party were either “lured or blackmailed” to split from it.

Mehbooba, who is running for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, addressed reporters after paying respects at the grave of her father and PDP founder, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in Bijbehara.

After 2019, the PDP became the biggest target. The party was broken and our leaders were either lured or blackmailed to break away from the party. I tried to raise my voice against their oppression after 2019 and me and my family members have faced many difficulties due to that, but I stood my ground, the PDP chief said without naming anyone. They think that if my voice reaches the Parliament, they might face problems, she said.

She asserted that the true situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be revealed, and those who assert that everything is normal in the region would be exposed. She added that this is why there's an attempt to prevent her from entering Parliament.

My people are my hope the people of Pir Panjal, where I went to every village and every area when people were in misery. I have tried at my level. I am not a powerful person but I raised my voice against oppression. Our tribal population, Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis faced oppression because it seemed there was no one to hear them out.