Perform or perish”: Telecom minister’s stern warning to BSNL employees

Days after the announcement of Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw asked 62,000 employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to work hard or else leave the organisation by taking VRS.

This will be the new normal that we have to work with, perform or perish,” Vaishnaw said while interacting with BSNL officers. Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has taken a big risk and showed commitment for the revival of BSNL. On July 27, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a slew of measures including a package amounting to Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the revival of BSNL.