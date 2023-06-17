Persistent rain worsens flood situation in Assam

Guwahati, June 17 The flood situation in Assam became worse amid persistent rain in several parts of the state and nearby territories.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the floods has affected 37,535 people in at least 10 districts of the state.

Large portions of Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri have been hit by the first wave of floods while three other districts - Kamrup Metro, Cachar, and Nalbari - have reported urban flooding.

Thousands of the affected people are shifting to shelter camps that are being built by the state administration.

According to experts, about 1,409 hectares of crop land is underwater, which will cause farmers to suffer a great deal of loss.

Meanwhile, in Guwahati, one person lost life after the sidewalls of a factory collapsed due to a landslip. The incident took place at Sonali Path in the Dhirenpara neighbourhood of Guwahati on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mukhtar Ali. He was found unconscious after being buried alive by a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) squad. He was sent to a nearby hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead. Continuous rain, according to the SDRF, was the reason for the landside.

Numerous districts have reported erosions, and nine districts have seen infrastructure damage, including bridges and homes.

Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger threshold at Neamatighat, while Kopili is doing the same near Kampur. According to reports from the Water Resource Department, the second main river, Barak, is inching to touch the danger mark.

Numerous farmlands have been submerged as a result of the rising river levels and constant rain, which has also stranded hundreds of animals.

11,980 animals have been impacted by the floods so far, according to ASDMA.

